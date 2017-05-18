County mulls new liquor regulations

With the state transferring regulating authority of liquor licenses to cities, towns and counties beginning July 1, time is quickly running out to get local regulations in place. On Tuesday, County Deputy Attorney Carol Seeger discussed a proposed resolution with Campbell County Commissioners that would regulate hours of operation for alcohol sales in unincorporated areas as well as restrictions on minors being in a building that sells alcohol.

