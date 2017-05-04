County GOP wants school board to roll back decison

The Campbell County Republican Party's Central Committee has passed a motion calling for the Campbell County School District Board of Trustees to reverse and rescind a resolution authorizing the district to take legal action against the state of Wyoming over school finance issues. The committee also has invited the board chairwoman, Lisa Durgin, and Campbell County School District Superintendent Boyd Brown to attend its meeting at 7 p.m. May 25 to discuss the issue.

