Committee wants to increase revenues

Friday May 19 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

If anyone has an extra $300 million laying around, the state Joint Revenue Interim Committee would like to speak with them. Last week, a group of state representatives gathered in Saratoga to discuss revenue options for Wyoming, particularly when it comes to funding education.

