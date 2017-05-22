Class of 2017 at CCHS includes six Eagle Scouts
Gillette Eagle Scouts Ryan Quintana, from left, Rick Beck, Dawson Murphy, Nick Erickson and Josh Jenson pose for a photo at Campbell County High School on their last day of school Thursday afternoon. Missing from the photo is Max Hayden.
