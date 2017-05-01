City can't take curbside trees
During the spring snow storm that hit Gillette and most of Campbell County on Friday, city street crews noticed that residents were placing fallen tree branches out on their curb. People are asked to refrain from placing downed tree branches in the street because those unwanted branches in the street would hinder snow removal efforts.
