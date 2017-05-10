Child safety seat checks offered Friday
The event will take place at the Campbell County Health Medical Resources Office, 901 W. Second St., which is across from the Rockpile Museum in Gillette. The car seat inspections are part of a Buckle Up Kids program, a four-day child passenger safety technician training.
