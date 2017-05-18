Cam-plex looks for new way to pay for...

Cam-plex looks for new way to pay for website

Friday May 19 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The Campbell County Public Land Board wants to lower the cap of a savings trust fund from $10 million to $5 million to help pay for its new website. With budget constraints, Cam-plex employees and board members want to restructure the way money from special events can be spent and saved.

