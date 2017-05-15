Blotter
CAMPBELL COUNTY JAIL: There was a fight at the Campbell County jail on Thursday that led to an inmate receiving a broken jaw, Sheriff Scott Matheny said. According to Matheny and witnesses, the fight supposedly started after inmates Kenyon Muirhead and Michael Miller were playing loud music that inmate Joseph Martinez didn't like.
