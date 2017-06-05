Average wildfire season expected

As it stands now, Wyoming is predicted to have a slightly below average to average large wildfire season this year, state forester Bill Crapser said, but that could change within a matter of days, depending on weather conditions. Campbell County Fire Chief Bill Shank agreed that the wildfire season appears to be average this summer, but noted that "I'm not a weather forecaster, so I don't even want to venture out that far," he said.

