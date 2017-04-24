When will they graduate in 2018?
Now that Thunder Basin High School is on track to open in the fall, school trustees are wondering just what the dates will be for the graduation of the Class of 2018. Superintendent Boyd Brown opened the conversation Tuesday with the school board, noting four high schools in Campbell County will have graduations in 2018.
