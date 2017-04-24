Waste in the water

Friday Apr 21

Donkey Creek, pictured Friday from the Gillette College campus, remains on the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality's 303 list of rivers and creeks with poor water quality in 2017. Since 2000, creeks and rivers in Campbell County have been on Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality's 303 list, which means the water quality is poor.

