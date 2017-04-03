Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyoming workers
There are 11 comments on the Brandon Sun story from Saturday Apr 1, titled Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyoming workers. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:
This hardscrabble Wyoming city of about 30,000 people proclaims itself the "Energy Capital of the Nation" on the mayor's blue blazer and even the parking ticket payment boxes. Nearby are some of the world's largest open-pit mines, where dump trucks the size of houses haul out more than 40 per cent of the coal produced in the U.S. The windy, wide-open landscape around Gillette also has substantial reserves of natural gas, oil and uranium.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
|
#2 Saturday
Oh, LOOK!!! It's an article about JOBS! Keep those jobs coming!
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,129
NYC
|
#5 Saturday
Thanks the Lord for the great President Donald trump who fulfills his promises to the American people in making America great again with great paying American jobs!
|
#7 Saturday
LOL!!
Those jobs ain't in coal, buddy.
|
#8 Sunday
Tell them in Wyoming. I'm a little old for the mines, myself.
|
#9 Sunday
If you like your job in coal, you might get to keep it.
But with the price of NatGas still falling it's not really likely.
Why can't "conservatives" wrap their heads around how free market capitalism works?
|
#10 Sunday
They're "electrified" not employed. And their chances of getting rehired in the mines are pretty moot. The silver lining is Central Asia uses coal to produce energy and would be an ideal targeted trade market.
However, Loser Donald Trump's trade proposal of using tariffs to extract better trade terms will most likely be reciprocated making coal from America more expensive than competing coal operations in other countries.
But, there's always openings at the Dollar Stores for experienced coal miners
|
Since: Oct 14
1,317
Location hidden
|
#11 Sunday
Coal is going to make a yuge comeback...... As soon as all the Trumptards switch over their home furnaces to coal burners. Anyone who refuses to do so are nothing but commies and RINO's.
MASA - Make America Smoggy Again!
|
Saint-quentin, Canada
|
#14 23 hrs ago
What gulliable fools you are, like bringing back the blacksmith to save the horse from the car.
Coal has gone way past it's use by date, there won't be any jobs and if there are it will be done by automated machinery. It's been moving that way since the 60's you should have learn't how to make solar panels or wind turbines instead. Trump and his team are idiots, and that's how the world sees him too.
|
Ottawa, Canada
|
#15 19 hrs ago
Why would any person with grandchildren want such a polluting substance to choke them? Oh, money, the love of money, the root of all evil. Interesting he bans abortion funding but won't ban a substance that chokes the life out of children. He is not pro life.
|
United States
|
#17 16 hrs ago
Yes they are - buddy.
|
United States
|
#18 16 hrs ago
I doubt that. If you can drive you can work in open pit coal mines.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Campbell County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wyoming considering mandatory meth penalties (Apr '06)
|Jul '13
|david beckett5763
|5
|Man charged in shaken baby case (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|Former Neighbor
|1
|were is stan now (Mar '11)
|Mar '11
|concerend
|1
|Blizzard shuts down parts of Wyoming (Apr '09)
|Feb '11
|Little Cat
|3
|Former Gillette fire chief sentenced (May '10)
|May '10
|jDB
|1
|US man, Gabe Watson, who has been charged with ... (Oct '08)
|Oct '08
|Amy
|1
|Gary Scott assigned a new judge (Aug '08)
|Aug '08
|nonya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Campbell County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC