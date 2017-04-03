Trump's rollback of coal rules electr...

Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyoming workers

There are 11 comments on the Brandon Sun story from Saturday Apr 1, titled Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyoming workers. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:

This hardscrabble Wyoming city of about 30,000 people proclaims itself the "Energy Capital of the Nation" on the mayor's blue blazer and even the parking ticket payment boxes. Nearby are some of the world's largest open-pit mines, where dump trucks the size of houses haul out more than 40 per cent of the coal produced in the U.S. The windy, wide-open landscape around Gillette also has substantial reserves of natural gas, oil and uranium.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#2 Saturday
Oh, LOOK!!! It's an article about JOBS! Keep those jobs coming!

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

7,129

NYC

#5 Saturday
Thanks the Lord for the great President Donald trump who fulfills his promises to the American people in making America great again with great paying American jobs!

Judged:

4

4

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#7 Saturday
anonymous wrote:
Oh, LOOK!!! It's an article about JOBS! Keep those jobs coming!
LOL!!

Those jobs ain't in coal, buddy.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#8 Sunday
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

LOL!!

Those jobs ain't in coal, buddy.
Tell them in Wyoming. I'm a little old for the mines, myself.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#9 Sunday
anonymous wrote:
<quoted text>

Tell them in Wyoming. I'm a little old for the mines, myself.
If you like your job in coal, you might get to keep it.

But with the price of NatGas still falling it's not really likely.

Why can't "conservatives" wrap their heads around how free market capitalism works?

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#10 Sunday
Jeff Brightone wrote:
Thanks the Lord for the great President Donald trump who fulfills his promises to the American people in making America great again with great paying American jobs!
They're "electrified" not employed. And their chances of getting rehired in the mines are pretty moot. The silver lining is Central Asia uses coal to produce energy and would be an ideal targeted trade market.

However, Loser Donald Trump's trade proposal of using tariffs to extract better trade terms will most likely be reciprocated making coal from America more expensive than competing coal operations in other countries.

But, there's always openings at the Dollar Stores for experienced coal miners

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,317

Location hidden
#11 Sunday
Coal is going to make a yuge comeback...... As soon as all the Trumptards switch over their home furnaces to coal burners. Anyone who refuses to do so are nothing but commies and RINO's.

MASA - Make America Smoggy Again!

Judged:

5

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Reality Check

Saint-quentin, Canada

#14 23 hrs ago
Jeff Brightone wrote:
Thanks the Lord for the great President Donald trump who fulfills his promises to the American people in making America great again with great paying American jobs!
What gulliable fools you are, like bringing back the blacksmith to save the horse from the car.

Coal has gone way past it's use by date, there won't be any jobs and if there are it will be done by automated machinery. It's been moving that way since the 60's you should have learn't how to make solar panels or wind turbines instead. Trump and his team are idiots, and that's how the world sees him too.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Canuck stay home

Ottawa, Canada

#15 19 hrs ago
Why would any person with grandchildren want such a polluting substance to choke them? Oh, money, the love of money, the root of all evil. Interesting he bans abortion funding but won't ban a substance that chokes the life out of children. He is not pro life.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cowboy Coal

United States

#17 16 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

LOL!!

Those jobs ain't in coal, buddy.
Yes they are - buddy.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cowboy Coal

United States

#18 16 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
<quoted text>

Tell them in Wyoming. I'm a little old for the mines, myself.
I doubt that. If you can drive you can work in open pit coal mines.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbell County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wyoming considering mandatory meth penalties (Apr '06) Jul '13 david beckett5763 5
News Man charged in shaken baby case (Aug '12) Aug '12 Former Neighbor 1
were is stan now (Mar '11) Mar '11 concerend 1
News Blizzard shuts down parts of Wyoming (Apr '09) Feb '11 Little Cat 3
News Former Gillette fire chief sentenced (May '10) May '10 jDB 1
US man, Gabe Watson, who has been charged with ... (Oct '08) Oct '08 Amy 1
News Gary Scott assigned a new judge (Aug '08) Aug '08 nonya 1
See all Campbell County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbell County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,748 • Total comments across all topics: 280,037,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC