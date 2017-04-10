Schools to trim $2.4 million from budget

The Campbell County School District is "dealing with a little more pain than the rest of the state" with finances, but there is a bit of a silver lining in the cloud hanging over the county, officials said. Earlier estimates of what the school district could lose as a result of the Legislature's approval of the omnibus bill to cut K-12 funding were about $1 million off, Business Manager Don Dihle said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.