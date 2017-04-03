Schools close in on ratio goal

Schools close in on ratio goal

Sunday

For five years, the Campbell County School District has had to apply for a waiver because it couldn't meet the state requirement of a 16-to-1 student/teacher ratio in grades K-3. One of the school funding changes the Wyoming Legislature agreed to in early March - and the governor signed into law - repealed that 16-to-1 waiver requirement.

Chicago, IL

