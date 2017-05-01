Reduce, reuse, recycle - and rejoice
Earth Day has come and gone with little fanfare in Campbell County, where it has become synonymous with an environmental movement diametrically opposed to the area's primary industry. Nonetheless it would be short-sighted of us to not use the opportunity it presented to give a salute to our new recycling opportunities in our area.
