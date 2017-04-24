Psychologist charged with second sexu...

Psychologist charged with second sexual assault

A former therapist in Gillette, who already is accused of using his position over one of his clients to seduce her, now faces two more counts of second-degree sexual assault involving a different woman. Joshua Ray Popkin, 32, waived his preliminary hearing in Circuit Court and was bound over to District Court on Thursday to face the felony charges against him.

