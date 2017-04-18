Half-full or empty: School enrollment...

Half-full or empty: School enrollment perspective shows either gain or loss

Enrollment projections for the Campbell County School District for the next five years can be viewed from the viewpoint of either an optimist or a pessimist. If you're an optimist and see the glass as half full, then an increase of about 80 students for each of the next five years in Campbell County School District schools is a positive, even if enrollments don't return to the levels seen before the economic downturn of the past two years.

Chicago, IL

