Gillette Histories

Claude Kelley and Fred Kelley, residents of Campbell County, were placed under arrest the first of the week by Sheriff Jarvis on a charge of burglary, the complaint against them being signed by J.B. Otto. The two young men were taken before Judge King on Tuesday for their preliminary hearing.
