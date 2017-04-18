Gillette Histories
W.O. Bixler, a resident of the country south of Rozet, was brought in the first part of the week by Sheriff Jarvis on a charge of grand larceny. He was taken before Judge King on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to the charge and was bound over to the district court for sentence.
