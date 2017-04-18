Fremont County's unemployment rate drops, still highest in the state
March 2017 was a good month for Fremont County as more people gained employment, however in comparison to the rest of the state, it's still not doing great. According to newly released data from the state, Fremont County's unemployment rate last month was 6.4 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Campbell County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wyoming considering mandatory meth penalties (Apr '06)
|Jul '13
|david beckett5763
|5
|Man charged in shaken baby case (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|Former Neighbor
|1
|were is stan now (Mar '11)
|Mar '11
|concerend
|1
|Blizzard shuts down parts of Wyoming (Apr '09)
|Feb '11
|Little Cat
|3
|Former Gillette fire chief sentenced (May '10)
|May '10
|jDB
|1
|US man, Gabe Watson, who has been charged with ... (Oct '08)
|Oct '08
|Amy
|1
|Gary Scott assigned a new judge (Aug '08)
|Aug '08
|nonya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Campbell County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC