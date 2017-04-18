Fremont County's unemployment rate dr...

Fremont County's unemployment rate drops, still highest in the state

March 2017 was a good month for Fremont County as more people gained employment, however in comparison to the rest of the state, it's still not doing great. According to newly released data from the state, Fremont County's unemployment rate last month was 6.4 percent.

