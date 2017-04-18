Fire department could fall short by f...

Fire department could fall short by fiscal year's end

Wednesday

The potential shortfall was brought to the Joint Powers Fire Board members last week as something that they need to be aware of because the department might have to ask the funding entities for an estimated $130,000. It is still uncertain if the department will outspend its budget this year, but comptroller Donna Crippen with the department wanted to make sure that the board was aware that the department might have to ask for more money in two more months.

Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

