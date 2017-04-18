College official: We need to find a s...

College official: We need to find a sustainable revenue stream

The conversation at Gillette College again is turning to a need to find a sustainable revenue stream, even as the college waits to hear whether the city and county will help cover an estimated shortfall of $600,000 in funding next year. "As you know, it does get critical," Mark Englert, CEO and vice president of Gillette College, told college advisory board members Wednesday."

