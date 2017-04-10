Atlas Carbon exec passionate, optimistic for economic future

When it comes to busting Campbell County's cycle of boom and bust, prioritizing building a diverse, robust economy needs to happen as much during the good times as bad. Jim Ford, Atlas Carbon vice president who proudly proclaims himself "a local kid" from Gillette, told a packed Pronghorn Center on Thursday night that economic development can't follow the same roller coaster cycle Wyoming's become accustomed to riding by being overly dependent on oil, natural gas and coal.

