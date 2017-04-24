Area school staffs seek slight raises in next year

About a month ago, Campbell County School District's nearly 900 certified employees couldn't agree on their salary requests in 2017-18. But when the committee looking at 2017-18 salary proposals saw that early estimates of the deficit the district would face next fiscal year fell by $1.6 million - after the figures were solidified - they knew what the district could do with that.

