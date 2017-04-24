Animal magnetism

Briana Whitworth, 8, excitedly holds a baby chicken while attending the Ag Expo with her third-grade class from Cottonwood Elementary on Tuesday morning at Cam-plex. More than 800 third-graders attend the expo, an annual event put on by the Campbell County Conservation District and other agencies to introduce them to where their food comes from.

