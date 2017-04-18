18-year-old suspected in car burglaries

Police had pulled over and ticketed an 18-year-old Gillette man for being a minor with alcohol and having no driver's license without realizing at the time that he was driving a stolen vehicle, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case. Bryan Rainwater has been charged with three counts of burglary in connection with a string of incidents in which vehicles were taken, driven and then dropped off at different locations from April 14-17, according to the affidavit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.