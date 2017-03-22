Statewide meeting on Alzeheimers, dementia to take place in Gillette
A meeting is planned in Gillette this week to take a look at statewide needs to address Alzheimer's disease and other dementia. Wyoming Department of Health program manager Linda Chasson said Alzheimer's is expected to grow in the state from an estimated 9,100 people in 2016 to 13,000 in 2025.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Campbell County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wyoming considering mandatory meth penalties (Apr '06)
|Jul '13
|david beckett5763
|5
|Man charged in shaken baby case (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|Former Neighbor
|1
|were is stan now (Mar '11)
|Mar '11
|concerend
|1
|Blizzard shuts down parts of Wyoming (Apr '09)
|Feb '11
|Little Cat
|3
|Former Gillette fire chief sentenced (May '10)
|May '10
|jDB
|1
|US man, Gabe Watson, who has been charged with ... (Oct '08)
|Oct '08
|Amy
|1
|Gary Scott assigned a new judge (Aug '08)
|Aug '08
|nonya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Campbell County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC