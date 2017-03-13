No senior privilege

And certainly, if you're the Campbell County Senior Center, no continued discount on utilities despite a 33-year practice of doing so by the city of Gillette. The Gillette City Council decided Tuesday to end the practice as of July 1, giving the Senior Center a few months to figure out how to come up with - or cut - $25,000 worth of in-kind donations it had received since 1984 when the City Council decided to give the center the same discounts as the people using it could receive on their utilities.

