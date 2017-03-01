Narrowing the generation gap

World War II veteran Ken Duvall smiles after a sixth-grader thanks him for his service near the end of a live-streamed session at the Rockpile Museum on Tuesday morning. Sixth-grade students from all over Campbell County heard Duvall speak about his military service, then asked questions of the 90-year-old vet.

