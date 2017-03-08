Museum to present oral history workshop

Anyone interested in attending a community workshop to learn the basics of recording personal memories of historic events and experiences is invited to a hands-on workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Campbell County Rockpile Museum. Barbara Bogart, who has worked for the Wyoming State Museum and the Uinta County Museum and has been a resident of the state for more than 30 years, will conduct the workshop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.