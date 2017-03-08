Hopeful for hybrid

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Gillette College wants to bring University of Wyoming programs and courses to its campus, while the university is considering an online partnership. Three firms are conducting a higher education needs analysis in Campbell County to figure out what programs and degrees would be the best fit for Gillette College, the community and local industries.

