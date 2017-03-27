Honor at home
The American Legion Honor Guards retire the colors after the conclusion of the Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Celebration at Rozet Elementary on Thursday afternoon. Guest speaker, Sergeant Sam Cates, Wy Army National Guard, talks to the audience at Rozet Elementary about why he joined the military and how much it means to service members when the community shows their support for them during the Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Celebration on Thursday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Campbell County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wyoming considering mandatory meth penalties (Apr '06)
|Jul '13
|david beckett5763
|5
|Man charged in shaken baby case (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|Former Neighbor
|1
|were is stan now (Mar '11)
|Mar '11
|concerend
|1
|Blizzard shuts down parts of Wyoming (Apr '09)
|Feb '11
|Little Cat
|3
|Former Gillette fire chief sentenced (May '10)
|May '10
|jDB
|1
|US man, Gabe Watson, who has been charged with ... (Oct '08)
|Oct '08
|Amy
|1
|Gary Scott assigned a new judge (Aug '08)
|Aug '08
|nonya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Campbell County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC