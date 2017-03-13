Gillette Histories
Early yesterday morning, Sheriff Jarvis made a trip up in the Raven Creek country and brought in L.W. Morgan, together with about three gallons of moonshine and the complete equipment for making liquor. Morgan lives in Campbell County but within a short distance of the Crook County line.
