Every budget gets scrutiny, including Fire Department's

I would like to take this opportunity to address some of the misleading and bad information in the "More angst with the fire department" column from the News Record dated March 5. Aside from the fact that the basis of the column by editor Ann Turner was an anonymous letter, the supposition that the city considers our first responders as an "evil necessity" couldn't be further from the truth and is offensive. The city values each and every first responder and the council will continue to do everything within its power to ensure that the first responders in our community have the appropriate support necessary to perform their duties safely.

