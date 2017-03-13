Elizabethan England subject of book d...

Elizabethan England subject of book discussion

Thursday Mar 16

The Campbell County Public Library will offer a book discussion on "The Time Travelers Guide to Elizabethan England" this week as part of the new A Little Bit of Culture series offered in conjunction with Gillette College and the Cam-plex Heritage Center. The series that is taking place in March and April will including cooking, the book discussion, stitching and dancing events.

