Economics lesson
Freshman Ally Parrillo sits Tuesday outside of a classroom waiting for her English class to begin at Gillette College. The college expects a $600,000 shortfall for next fiscal year and is asking Campbell County, the city of Gillette and Campbell County School District to help make that up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Campbell County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wyoming considering mandatory meth penalties (Apr '06)
|Jul '13
|david beckett5763
|5
|Man charged in shaken baby case (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|Former Neighbor
|1
|were is stan now (Mar '11)
|Mar '11
|concerend
|1
|Blizzard shuts down parts of Wyoming (Apr '09)
|Feb '11
|Little Cat
|3
|Former Gillette fire chief sentenced (May '10)
|May '10
|jDB
|1
|US man, Gabe Watson, who has been charged with ... (Oct '08)
|Oct '08
|Amy
|1
|Gary Scott assigned a new judge (Aug '08)
|Aug '08
|nonya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Campbell County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC