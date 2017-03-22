Courts
A jury found DARRELL W. YOUNG , 58, guilty of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and three counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor after a three-day trial Feb. 27 to March 1. He had oral sex with and touched a young girl in late 2014 and between January and March in 2015. The girl described the incidents and the locations where they happened, telling investigators, "Darrell did something bad to me," according to court documents.
