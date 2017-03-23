Campbell County to host Raptor Symposium in Gillette next week
The Campbell County Commissioners and Ecosystem Research Group will host its second Raptor Symposium in Gillette, the first since 2015. The aim of the two-day session Wednesday and March 30 is to strike a better balance between raptor habitat and energy development.
