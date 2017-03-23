Campbell County employees will get suicide QPR training
Question, persuade, refer training, or QPR, is a method of suicide prevention that can be learned in an hour. The city of Gillette, Campbell County Memorial Hospital and the Campbell County School District also require QPR training.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
