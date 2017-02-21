Wright OKs Southern Ag Complex work t...

Wright OKs Southern Ag Complex work to continue

20 hrs ago Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Changes to the Wright town budget and a $150,000 grant will allow work to continue on improvements at the Southern Campbell County Agricultural Complex. To accept the $150,000 Campbell County Community Public Recreation District grant to start the third phase of construction at the complex, the council needed to juggle some money in the town's budget.

