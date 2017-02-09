Spaghetti feed to benefit Dearcorns
A spaghetti feed hosted by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office and Gillette Police Department is Saturday night in Gillette to benefit Eric and Teri Dearcorn. The benefit is to help the Dearcorn family - including Eric, who works for the police department - pay medical bills and living expenses while Teri is in Denver for an extended time undergoing treatment.
