Petitions to put legal pot on the ballot due by 5 p.m.

Tuesday Feb 14

The deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday for Wyoming NORML to turn in enough signatures of registered voters to put a cannabis initiative on statewide ballots for the 2018 general election. To get the Peggy A. Kelley Wyoming Cannabis Act of 2016 to legalize medical marijuana and hemp cultivation on the ballot, state law requires petition signatures from 15 percent of the number of registered voters from the 2014 general election.

