On the mend

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, talks to local hospital board members Wednesday about repealing the Affordable Care Act and the future of health care during a visit to Campbell County Memorial Hospital. The Republican replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act will offer choice and power back to the people when it comes to their health care.
