Museum to hold oral history training
Barbara Bogart of the Wyoming State Museum and Uinta County Museum will host a hands-on workshop March 11 in Gillette for those interested in conducting oral history projects. Bogart, who has been involved in oral history for more than 30 years, has lived in Wyoming since 1991.
