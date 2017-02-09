Man's motor home burns in Wright, is a total loss
The American Red Cross is stepping in to help a Wright man who lost his motor home to a fire at about 9 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters responded to 42 South Boulder Circle where 68-year-old Keith Suek was standing outside of his RV among the smoke that was coming from the burning home, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
