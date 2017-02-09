Man in I-90 standoff will face federal prosecution

Local prosecutors have dropped charges against Clifford Jay "C.J." Young, the Casper man who barricaded himself in his disabled car for more than four hours Jan. 11 while law enforcement tried to get him to come out. Instead, Young, 36, faces federal charges for firearms violations, Nathan J. Henkes, chief deputy and prosecuting attorney for Campbell County, said in court documents.

