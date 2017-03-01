Leave gun laws alone
The state Senate acted responsibly Thursday when it killed a bill that would have allowed people to have concealed firearms in any college building or facility. It remains to be seen whether it acts just as responsibly next week when it considers on second and third readings proposals that would similarly loosen restrictions on having weapons at schools and at government meetings.
