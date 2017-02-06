Gillette histories

Gillette histories

Thursday Feb 2

The mill of justice grinding away at the February term of District Court in and for Campbell County should be a warning to persons who enter the business of illicit manufacture and possession of moonshine liquor. In cases brought up before Judge Ilsley this week, the verdict of the jury has been against the defendants, and in each case the guilty ones were handed stiff fines and jail sentences, which have the full approval of law abiding citizens who feel that the law should be upheld.

