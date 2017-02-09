Fire sparks at oil facility Wednesday...

Fire sparks at oil facility Wednesday night

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Firefighters spent about two hours at the BXP Production Bone Pile South site about 14 miles southwest of Gillette on Wednesday when a neighbor in the area reported seeing a building on fire in the distance. At about 8 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to Bell Road, which branches off Highway 50 south of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Campbell County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wyoming considering mandatory meth penalties (Apr '06) Jul '13 david beckett5763 5
News Man charged in shaken baby case (Aug '12) Aug '12 Former Neighbor 1
were is stan now (Mar '11) Mar '11 concerend 1
News Blizzard shuts down parts of Wyoming (Apr '09) Feb '11 Little Cat 3
News Former Gillette fire chief sentenced (May '10) May '10 jDB 1
US man, Gabe Watson, who has been charged with ... (Oct '08) Oct '08 Amy 1
News Gary Scott assigned a new judge (Aug '08) Aug '08 nonya 1
See all Campbell County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Campbell County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,179 • Total comments across all topics: 278,733,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC