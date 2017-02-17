Cuts could cost school district $4.5M-$11.5M
Don Dihle, business manager for the Campbell County School District, was among 15 who testified during the session Wednesday morning. Among those who spoke were representatives of Wyoming's energy industries who opposed sales tax increases, which is part of the bill as a possible revenue stream for schools if the state's rainy day account falls below $500 million.
